Adeleke okays Haastrup, Abikoye appointments as Osun monarchs

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointments of Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesha land and Adekanmi Abikoye as the new Asaoni of Ora Igbomina, to fill the vacuum left by the former monarchs occupying the throne in the state.

Adelele approved the appointment of both monarchs after they emerged through the approved selection mode by the kingdoms’ kingmakers.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, who confirmed the approval on Friday, said that this decision was certified during the Osun State executive council meeting presided over by the governor.

“The appointment of Prince Haastrup as the new Owa-elect was a sequel to the demise of the immediate past Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesha land, Oba ( Dr) Adekunle Aromolaran II on the 11th of September 2024 while that of Prince Abikoye as the new Asaoni of Ora Igbomina followed the demise of Oba Tinuoye Atolagbe on the 19th of Nov.2023”, he added.

According to Alimi, the governor, while congratulating the two newly approved monarchs whom he said their choices followed due processes in line with the Chiefs’ law of Osun State 2002( cap 25), enjoined all sons and daughters of the two towns to cooperate with their new traditional rulers, particularly in allowing peace and unity to take the centre stage.