Adeleke mismanaged N630bn in two years – Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of mismanaging over N630 billion within two years of the administration, describing the Adeleke-led government as incompetent to manage the state.



The opposition party claimed that Adeleke’s administration had squandered the state’s financial resources, including N38 billion reportedly spent on personal comfort, while neglecting critical sectors such as education, health, and agriculture.



APC said that the incumbent administration has allegedly not being able to impact key sectors, despite increased revenue and federal allocations.



Addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, APC State Chairman Tajudeen Lawal called Adeleke’s administration a “ruse” that exists only on paper, alleging that the governor’s actions had set Osun State back from its counterparts.



The chairman, who was represented by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, condemned the government for mishandling funds, particularly highlighting the N385 billion received from federal allocations, grants, and internally generated revenue between January 2023 and September 2024.



He also expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in the administration’s spending, accusing it of neglecting workers’ welfare, underfunding pensions, and failing to allocate funds for key infrastructure projects.



“The government of the day has proven that it despises accountability and transparency. Each time confronted with the fact that increased revenue has not benefited the people, it quickly romanticizes the payment of half-salaries owed by the previous government of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the reason for drawing down the humongous allocation,” Lawal stated.



Additionally, Lawal alleged that the governor had diverted funds meant for developmental projects, citing the controversial N8 billion allocated for tractors, with only 31 of the claimed 114 accounted for.



Moreover, he condemned the governor for relocating the Ido-Osun Airport project to Ede, calling it an act of nepotism.



Focusing on the education sector, Lawal labeled the situation as dire, citing the lack of teachers and exorbitant fees at the University of Ilesa.



Similarly, the health sector was described as a “fantastic failure,” with dilapidated facilities and a severe shortage of medical personnel following the dismissal of 2,000 health workers.



“Nursing students are charged N1.2 million per session, while their counterparts at Osun State University pay just N300,000 to N500,000 for the same courses. Why should UNILESA students face such high fees if the government is genuinely committed to adequately funding the institution?” he questioned.



In conclusion, the APC representative argued that Adeleke’s administration lacked the political will to drive Osun’s economic prosperity, as the only adequately funded office was that of the governor, where resources were allegedly spent on luxury items and unproductive projects.