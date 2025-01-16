Adeleke imposes 12-hours curfew on Osun towns amid communal clashes

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has imposed a curfew on Ifon and Ilobu in Orolu and Irepodun local government areas following a communal clash between the two communities.

To enforce the curfew, Adeleke ordered security agencies including the Nigerian Army, to maintain orders and warned that anyone or group found instigating any further violence, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement signed and released to the public on Thursday, by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the curfew will take effect from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

According to the statement, “Following the outbreak of another communal clash between the people of Ifon and Ilobu, the Osun state government has taken the following decisions aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the warring communities.

“That a 7 pm to 7am curfew be imposed with immediate effect starting from today, Thursday 16th of Jan 2025 until further notice.

“That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence has been, accordingly, deployed to the warring communities to forestall further anarchy. All stakeholders in the areas are advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably to ensure lasting peace”.

“That an enlarged Committee of Stakeholders which shall consist of the representatives of the Communities, the Service Chiefs,the representatives of the State Council of Obas and other relevant bodies be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.

“Finally, anyone or group of persons, found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.