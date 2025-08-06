Adeleke departs Osun for Davido’s US wedding ceremony

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has left the country for the United States to attend the white wedding ceremony of his nephew and Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland.

The wedding, scheduled to take place this August in Miami, Florida, comes months after Davido and his long-time partner tied the knot traditionally in Lagos.

Adeleke’s trip was confirmed in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, following public concern over the governor’s absence in recent days.

“Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke,” the statement read in part.

Rasheed also stated that the governor extended an open invitation to members of the opposition and the general public to join the celebration, either in person or virtually.

“His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family. Those unable to attend may join virtually,” he added.

The spokesperson emphasized that since assuming office in November 2022, Adeleke has not taken any official vacation, stressing that the current trip is strictly a private family engagement.

“The Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions,” Rasheed noted, adding that Adeleke remains in regular communication with Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, who is overseeing state affairs in his absence.

However, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the governor’s trip, raising concerns over what it described as a lack of transparency.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, the party questioned the governor’s whereabouts and whether he had formally transferred power to his deputy in accordance with constitutional requirements.

“The question being asked in hushed tones in some public places, inside commercial buses, and by motorcycle riders and their passengers in the state is: where could be the whereabouts of their governor for this long?” the statement read.

The APC called for clarification on whether Governor Adeleke complied with constitutional provisions regarding the transfer of executive authority during his absence.