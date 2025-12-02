Adeleke defects from PDP over party’s national crisis

Amid disagreement among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the 2026 Osun gubernatorial primary, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has formally resigned from the opposition party.

Adeleke argued that the decision to leave the party ahead of the poll was taken over persistent leadership turmoil at the party’s national level.

In a statement shared on his official social media handle on Tuesday, Adeleke confirmed that he submitted his resignation to party officials in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government, on November 4, 2025.

He stated, “Due to the ongoing crisis within the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (#OfficialPDPNig) at the national level, I officially conveyed my resignation letter as a member to the party leadership in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government on November 4, 2025.

“I thank the party and its many members and supporters for the opportunities they have provided me, first as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and now as Governor of Osun State.”

Earlier, the PDP state chapter indicated that Adeleke was unlikely to seek the party’s nomination for the 2026 governorship election unless the internal conflicts were resolved.

The leadership had expressed hope that a resolution, recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, could persuade him otherwise.

However, the party stated that Adeleke’s decision could change if the crises affecting the party are resolved and recognised by INEC within the commission’s timeline for the Osun governorship poll.