Adeleke, Basiru fight publicly over seat reservation during Eid prayer

There was a mild drama at the Muslim praying ground in Oshogbo, Osun State capital when the state governor, Ademola Adeleke’s aides and former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, clashed over sitting space.

As gathered, they clashed at the prayer ground located at Oke-Baale area in Osogbo where Adeleke was expected to join other Muslim faithfuls to observe the Eid prayers.

It was learnt that the drama started on Wednesday when the governor’s aides discovered that Basiru had sat at the spot reserved for Adeleke to observe his prayers.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the former senate spokesman arrived at the praying earlier than the governor and rather than sit elsewhere, he sat at the space allotted by the protocol for their boss.

Minutes later, when Adeleke arrived, efforts were allegedly made to prevail on the federal lawmaker to leave the space reserved for the governor but this yielded no result.

Following the heated situation among supporters, the governor left the ground without performing the Eid-el Kabir Two Raka’a and headed to his country home, according to his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The police reportedly locked the entrance to the prayer ground after the prayers were completed, though it was opened moments later for attendees to leave.

