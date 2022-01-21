Adele cancels US music tour over omicron scare

English award-winning pop singer, Adele Adkins has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency initially scheduled to begin at Caesar’s Palace in United States of America following the Covid-19 status of majority of her tour team who tested positive to the virus.

Adele, who had postponed the residency tour barely 24 hours before her opening night, stated that the postponement of the concert became pertinent because the health status of her team made the show not ready, adding that several other plans have been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and coronavirus.

Announcing the cancellation through her social media handle, she apologized for the inconveniences it would cost to her fans particularly those who had bought tickets and flew all the way to Las Vegas to participate in the tour.

Adele disclosed that all attempts had been made to save the show to meet the expectations of her fans but the Covid-19 complications had frustrated all efforts, adding that the development was why they had to cancel.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said.

She further stressed that the situations made it impossible to continue with the show, adding that she would not be able to give out what they have at the moment in order not to go below their expectations.