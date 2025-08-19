Adelabu advocates reconciliation among Oyo APC members after bye-election defeat

The Minister of Power and prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has described the party’s defeat in the just-concluded Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election as painful but instructive. He said the outcome should serve as another wake-up call for deep introspection, genuine reconciliation, and collective action within the APC.

Adelabu congratulated the winner of the election, Honourable Folajimi Oyekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while stressing that the result was received with mixed emotions.

He stated this yesterday through a statement issued and made available to pressmen by his Media Aide, Bolaji Tunji,

“I received the outcome with mixed feelings—sad that we lost as a party, but humbled by the people’s verdict. This defeat should inspire us to reflect deeply, heal internal divisions, and reconcile genuinely ahead of 2027, which presents another opportunity for our party,” he said.

Adelabu emphasized that the APC remains a strong and progressive party with a proven record of impactful governance. However, he noted that the loss underscores the urgent need for unity, internal cohesion, and a renewed commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Elections are not merely about winning or losing; they are a reflection of the people’s confidence in our leadership and our capacity to deliver on their aspirations,” he added.

The Minister observed that voter apathy, even among party members, was a clear sign that grievances and divisions within the APC contributed significantly to the disappointing result.

“We cannot afford to ignore the voices of discontent within our fold or take the support of our constituents for granted. Now, more than ever, we must put aside personal ambitions, bridge existing gaps, and rebuild trust with the electorate,” he stressed.

Adelabu also cautioned against interpreting the PDP’s victory as a demonstration of popularity, citing the extremely low voter turnout of just 13 percent. He alleged that the ruling party relied heavily on state resources and vote buying to secure its win, a practice he said could not be sustained in the 2027 general elections.

“One local government, which houses the seat of government, cannot be used to generalize the popularity of the ruling party across the state. The 2027 elections will be different, as the governor’s influence will naturally wane. If we put our house in order, the tide will certainly turn in our favour,” Adelabu declared.

On allegations that he influenced the emergence of the APC candidate, Adelabu firmly denied any role in the process. He clarified that while the candidate, Wale Olatunji Murphy, was perceived as close to him, he had no involvement in the primaries.

“Whichever way the primaries turned out, I knew I would be accused or indicted. If Murphy had lost, people would say I abandoned loyalty or lacked influence to impose Murphy; since he won, some claimed I imposed him. The truth is, I did not influence the process. I have reteirated this with genuine evidence at many of our internal meetings with Ibadan North Party stakeholders with Apex leaders and aspirants. As a leader, I pledged to support whoever emerged, and I did so wholeheartedly,” he explained.

Acknowledging the post-election criticisms that arose from this wrong insinuation of imposition, Adelabu said he remains undeterred, describing such challenges as part of the price of leadership. He reaffirmed his commitment to working with other leaders and the party’s national structure to reconcile all interests ahead of future elections.

Calling for unity, Adelabu urged all APC leaders, stakeholders, and members across Oyo State to embrace reconciliation and return to the drawing board.