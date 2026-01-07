Adekunle Gold, Simi welcome twins

Popular Nigerian music couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, have welcomed twin babies, sparking excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The news became public after Adekunle Gold shared the joyful announcement on his Instagram story, hinting that the couple had been blessed with more than one child.

Although details surrounding the birth, such as the sex, date, or location, remain private, the singer’s post suggested that the arrival of the babies was a direct answer to prayers, describing the experience as a divine blessing.

In the post, Adekunle Gold wrote: “Asked God for another child and He blessed me double.”

The couple, who already share a daughter born in 2020, are known for keeping aspects of their family life away from the public eye, making the announcement particularly special for fans.

Since the post surfaced, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in across social media, with many describing the news as a double blessing for one of Nigeria’s most admired music couples.

