Adegboruwa attacks Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Abiodun over delay in forming cabinet

Popular constitutional legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has condemned Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Oyo and Ogun counterparts, Seyi Makinde and Dapo Abiodun, continued delay in appointment of cabinet members for their states, describing their action as abnormal.

Adegboruwa said that these governors, who were returning for their second term, have continued to run one-man show at the detriment of the citizens’ benefits.

The legal practitioner, in a short statement on his official social media handle on Friday, said that purposely let their states on auto pilot without any clear direction, a development that had continued to slow down development.

He noted that it was understandable for governors in their first term but not for a leader that was returned by the people to complete ongoing projects across the state.

Adegboruwa argued that even some first term governors have appointed their cabinet members including Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, who has since constituted his cabinet, and hit the ground running.

According to the statement, “Presently, Lagos State is operating without an Executive Council in place. The House of Assembly has since been inaugurated and its officers duly elected.

“Money is being spent daily without Commissioners and without an Executive Council duly constituted.

“His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is on the saddle for his second term in office, so he is not new. Dr. Alex Otti, who is a first term governor, has since constituted his cabinet, so too Mr. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. Governor Sanwo-Olu was sworn in for a second term in office on May 29, 2023. It is now well over one month and he seems to be running a one man show. So too, the governors of Oyo and Ogun States, who are also on their second terms in office.

“A State as cosmopolitan and complex as Lagos deserves a functional cabinet, for certainty of administration and predictability of policies.

“I therefore urge the governor to promptly constitute his cabinet without further delay so that Lagos State will not be on auto pilot”.

