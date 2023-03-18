Adebule wins polling unit for Sanwo-Olu, commends INEC

The Lagos West Senator-elect, Dr Idiat Adebule, has delivered her Polling Unit 029, Iba in Ojo for the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for House of Assembly candidate, Segun Ege.

Adebule, who intensified campaigns across the senatorial district for both APC candidates, meanwhile commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their improvement in their operations.

At her polling unit on Saturday, the lawmaker-elect led the party to poll 115 votes leaving Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, came a distant second with 57 votes and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) recording only seven votes after the exercise

Also, under her guidance, the ruling party, APC got 113 votes, the LP candidate had 52 votes while the PDP flagbearer only garnered seven votes from the House of Assembly results.

Adebule maintained 100 percent winning record in her unit for the APC despite that her area is dominated by the supporters of the Labour Party.

While thanking the electorate and party faithful for having trust in her, the Lagos state ormer deputy governor stressed that there a need for voters to participate more in the electoral system.

She, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early arrival of the ad-hoc officials or the voting exercise in the council.

Speaking at Polling Unit 029 Iba, where she and her husband, Alhaji Saheed Adebule cast their votes, the Senator-elect said the exercise is an improvement over the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly poll.

She said: “I must say it has been smooth so far. The electoral officials came early enough to commence the exercise.I say kudos to the commission.”

She, however, faulted the allegation of thugs depriving people of exercising their civic rights, saying, election is going on smoothly in Iba Local Government Area, but I don’t know what is going on in other areas. You can see that things are orderly here and no intimidation or harassment,” she said.

“My expectation is that my party should come out victorious in the governor and assembly poll. Our governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would win because he has done quite a lot for the people of the state. We appreciate him for that and we want him to continue on that terrain and do more for the people of the state, especially in Iba area. We need more development and we look forward to him giving us the best in terms of infrastructure,” she said.

