Adebule urges hunger protest sponsors, others to sheathe sword

The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Oluranti Adebule, has joined President Bola Tinubu, political leaders, leaders of thought, traditional leaders, trade unions, youth organizations and millions of other Nigerians in appealing to sponsors of the August 1st hunger protest to sheathe their swords and allow peace reign.

Adebule urged them to give the government more time to implement all the socio-economic policies and programmes aimed at restructuring the economy for the betterment of all.

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos in a release by her office in Abuja on Sunday admonished that the economic reforms being implemented by the administration of President Bola Tinubu are not meant to cause hardship for Nigerians but to correct some anomalies bedeviling the country’s economy which has made it unattractive for local and foreign investments that will create jobs.

The lawmaker representing Lagos-West senatorial district further said that the president, being a democrat and compassionate leader, is mindful of the challenges facing Nigerians, and he is doing everything humanly feasible to alleviate some of these challenges.

She said: “While vigorously pursuing these necessary reforms, the President has also been implementing social intervention programmes directly through MDA’s and the state governments to cushion the effects of the reforms, and he is ready to do more.

“The government perfectly understands the feelings and agitations of Nigerians and their constitutional right to express themselves peacefully, however, I am humbly appealing for more patience and understanding from Nigerians and also encouraging our young people to take advantage of the democratic posture of the administration to constructively engage and dialogue with government at all levels because it is only through concerted effort that dividends of the reforms would quickly come to fruition.”

Adebule prayed for Nigeria to continue to enjoy peace and stability, which she said is necessary for the nation to attain greatness amongst the Committee of Nations.