Adebule takes campaign messages to non-indigenes, artisans, others

Ahead of next month’s election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial District candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, has intensified engagement with non-indigenes, artisans, traders and youths within her constituency, explaining benefits awaiting them if the party flagbearers were elected during the poll.

Adebule, during the engagement, urged non-indigenes, women, youths, artisans and traders to vote en masse for APC candidates in the forthcoming election in the state.

She appealed to the electorates during a meeting with stakeholders in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA)

Adebule promised to take the developmental programmes up from where the outgoing senator representing the district, Solomon Olamilekan, stops.

According to the Lagos State former deputy governor, more empowerment programmes would be introduced for the women to make them self-sustained.

She solicited their support for women politicians to excel, vowing to be a good representation of the womenfolk if elected.

Adebule added that, if elected, there would be training for artisans on how to improve their skills and make more income.

The former deputy governor, however, promised to equip the youth with the necessary technical know-how to give them an advantage in the labour market.

Earlier, the Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Abdulfatai Ayoola, urged those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to do so.

The council chairman, however, educates monarchs and chiefts on the need to engage the youths on voting for the right candidates.

He said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all party’s candidates would deliver dividends of democracy to the youth.

The Chairman of Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, Olufemi Okeowo, described Adebule as the best woman to represent the district.

He said her experience would be needed to move the district forward if elected, calling on the traders and artisans to mobilise their members to vote for her and other APC candidates.

