Adebule rallies clerics behind Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

The Senator representing Lagos West district, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has asked clerics and non-governmental organizations to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration policies and programs to address the economic and other challenges holding back the country’s wheel of progress over the years.

Adebule said that giving unwavering support to government in discharging its duties will aid growth and development as well as lead to more achievements for the administration in the country.

The Lagos State former deputy governor stated this yesterday while distributing 600 bags of rice to Muslim clerics and other groups across the district.

“President Tinubu recognises the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic reforms embarked upon by government to correct the unsustainable practices in our fledging economy. In his usual compassionate nature, he has encouraged us as representatives of the people to continuously intervene with food palliatives to help the vulnerable amongst us to survive the realities of this period.

“However, we can all attest that our economy is gradually recovering, the Naira is stabilising unlike before, inflation is slowing and it can only get better as we continue to work hard and give our unwavering support to government at all levels in discharging their duties”, she added.

In compliance with the president’s appeal, Adebule said that the bag of rice distribution was to support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, President Tinubu’s programmes are geared towards making life comfortable for Nigerians.

She said: “We are here today in the holy month of Ramadan to distribute food items in support of our compassionate and generous leader, President Tinubu, who has been working smart and hard to reposition Nigeria for greatness.

“As we all know that Ramadan is not only a period for fasting and righteous deeds, it is also a period to engage in charity from what Allah has provided for us.

Therefore, in the spirit of Ramadan and in consonance with President Tinubu’s quest to ensure no Nigerian lives with hunger, we are distributing bags of rice to the Lagos-West Muslim communities through our religious leaders.

The Chief Imam of Aranse Oluwa Central Mosque, Idi-Oro, Abdulateef Alamutu, expressed gratitude to Adebule for the gesture, highlighting the positive impact of her humanitarian outreach.

He prayed to Allah for more blessings to President Tinubu and the lawmaker representing Lagos west at the Senate.

In his lecture, Mufti, Ikeja Division Council of Chief Imams, Imam AbdRasaq Akindele, said political office is a sacred trust from God and office holders would be held accountable.

Akindele emphasised the weighty responsibility placed upon leaders, stating, “We are all leaders, and Allah will ask us about our followers. If you do good, you will reap it, and if it is otherwise, Allah will ask you.”

He stressed the importance of leaders delivering their mandate to people, warning that failure to do so would result in divine scrutiny.

“If the followers were unable to question political holders, they will surely be accountable to Allah,” he cautioned.

He commended Senator Adebule’s efforts in supporting Mr President to give succour to the people.