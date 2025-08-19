Adebule promises Lagosians more projects after commissioning skill acquisition centre

The lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, jas promised residents of the constituency more impactful projects that address their needs across the 28 Local Governments and Local Council Development Area.

Adebule said that there are projects ongoing across the 28 councils which have been designed to address the residents’ immediate needs in the state.

She stated this on Tuesday while inaugurating a newly constructed Skill Acquisition Centre at Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos.

According to her, the facility, built as part of her constituency projects, is designed to empower residents through vocational training and promote self-reliance.

Adebule explained that the centre will complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government and the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government in human resource development of the people of Lagos-West District.

She stressed that the centre is just a tip of the iceberg, adding that more of such impactful projects are ongoing across the 28 LGAs/LCDAs of Lagos-West from Badagry, Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin and others.

The lawmaker, meanwhile, urged the residents to protect the centre to reap maximum benefits.

“The money used in constructing this place was given to us by the Federal Government, which means it is your money. This project is yours, and I encourage you to take care of it so that generations to come will benefit from it,” she said.

She noted that the centre was one of several ongoing constituency projects across Lagos West, adding that a new market in Agbado/Oke-Odo would be inaugurated soon.

According to her, other interventions in Mushin will include the installation of solar-powered streetlights as well as the planned construction of a one-kilometre road at Market Street, near Ijesha.

Adebule thanked her constituents for given her their mandates, stressing that their supports made such interventions possible.

“Whatever we are celebrating here today is about you. You voted for us, you gave us the mandate, and your money is working for you,” she said.

She assured the residents that training programmes at the new centre would commence before the end of the year, with the facility fully equipped for youths and artisans.

Former Chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaq Ajala, described the project as a step toward reducing unemployment and enhancing sustainable development in the area.

He said he had persuaded the Senator to establish a skills acquisition centre instead of classrooms.

“She initially wanted to build classrooms, but I told her no. She asked what we would prefer, and I suggested a skills acquisition centre for the people of Odi-Olowo. At first, she was concerned about how to accommodate it within her budget since it was not part of her initial plan. However, because of her love for her people she reconsidered and found a way to make it possible,” he said.

Chairman of the council, Seyi Jakande, hailed Senator Adebule for the gesture.

Jakande promised further supports of the council for the senator.