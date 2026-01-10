Adebule empowers 1000 Lagos residents with buses, farming inputs, others

As part of measures to reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria, particularly within the Lagos-West Senatorial district, the lawmaker representing the constituency, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has empowered over 1000 residents through the distribution of commercial buses, farming inputs, computers as well as others Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) equipments, fashion designing machines and other equipments that would assist experts to remain afloat within the industries.

The beneficiaries, who were selected from the 28 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the districts, were also equipped with modern skills and technologies in their various fields that could ensure that they compete with their colleagues anywhere.

The empowerment programme, as learnt, was the third series within two and a half years after he was elected senator representing the Lagos-West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Adebule empowered the residents of her constitutency on Saturday during a stakeholder engagement themed: Empower today, transform tomorrow, held in Ikeja, which was also attended by the lawmaker’s predecessor, Olamilekan Adeola, popularly called Yayi who currently represents Ogun senatorial district, former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cornelius Ojelabi, and others.

Handling over the equipments to the beneficiaries, the lawmaker noted that the empowerment exercise is part of her strategy to connect with the people and setup new business owners who would later become employers of labour in Lagos.

“I am committed to human development of my people in Lagos west because they have giving me a responsibility and that task does not end with building schools, hospitals, erecting solar powered street lights and other physical infrrastructures, it also include human capital development.

“And since I assumed office, I have made it an annual event because both physical and human development must go together for us to have a society that works for all. So I want to assure residents that they should be expecting more from us in another few months from now”.

Aside from this, the lawmaker disclosed that since assuming office, she has sponsored and presented 12 bills and co-sponsored six bills that would have impact on residents of the senatorial district.

“I have also presented two motions that have been adopted by the Senate. The details of the bills and motions are contained in the handbook shared with you at the start of the programme.

Apart from tirelessly pursuing my primary responsibility of sponsoring and presenting bills, I have also passionately pursued people-centred constituency projects and social intervention programmes in support of our people at the grassroots.

“Some of the constituency projects I have facilitated through different ministries and agencies of government include: Two primary healthcare centres in both Igbolobi, a riverine area of Ojo local government, which is the first of its kind in our riverine areas and at Isokan area of Ojokoro community in Ifako-Ijaye Local Government. They are both under construction.

“A first-of-its-kind multi-purpose Youth Development Centre is under construction in Badagry Local Government with facilities such as ICT center, sports center, skills acquisition centre, and others. More than a thousand Solar street lights have been installed in 42 streets spread across the 28 LGAs and LCDAs of Lagos-West. A skills acquisition center has been commissioned in Damingoro area of Mushin local government area.

“Blocks of classrooms ranging from 6-classrooms to 18-classrooms are under construction in four local governments at locations which includes Awodiora primary school in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Oregun High School, Onigbongbo, St. Michael Primary School, Ojo and that of State Primary School, Oshodi which has been completed and commissioned.

“Six solar powered borehole water projects have been completed and commissioned in needy areas of Lagos-West. Seven communities in five LGAs/LCDAs have benefitted from my electricity transformer donation program to boost access to electricity for our people.

“I have also facilitated security training program for traditional rulers as part of effort to ensure we empower the grassroots in securing our neighbourhood and communities. I have also presented equipment and aids to the physically challenged to assist them in being less dependent on other people”.

Adebule disclosed that intervention projects under construction would be completed soon, saying the federal government has promised to ramp up cash-backing of on-going projects.

“Going forward in the 2026 budget year, my next focus will be on road construction targeting inner roads that will give succor to our people and to complete on-going projects”.

Meanwhile, the party chairman, Ojelabi, the Secretary of the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Stephen Adegbite, have cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the items, saying this action is against the purpose for the equipments.