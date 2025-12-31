Adebule distributes over 1,000 rice bags to Lagos families

The lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has distributed over 1,000 bags of rice to families across the constituency, bringing relief to thousands of residents during the Christmas festive season.

The distribution exercise, which has become an annual tradition, was aimed at supporting households and easing the economic pressures often associated with end-of-year celebrations.

The initiative, funded by the lawmaker, drew large crowds of beneficiaries, many of whom expressed gratitude for the timely intervention amid rising living costs.

Speaking during the exercise yesterday, Adebule said the gesture was a reflection of her deep sense of responsibility to the people she represents.

She noted that leadership and governance extend beyond lawmaking to include compassion, empathy, and direct support for citizens, especially during critical periods.

“Governance is not only about policies and legislation; it is also about touching lives and standing with the people when they need support the most,” she said. “The festive season provides an opportunity to strengthen unity, promote shared humanity, and ensure that families can celebrate with dignity.”

According to the lawmaker, the rice distribution was designed to ensure that as many households as possible enjoyed the Christmas celebration, regardless of economic challenges.

Adebuke described the outreach as her modest contribution toward fostering joy, peace, and togetherness in homes across the district.

The exercise was conducted in an orderly manner, with beneficiaries commending the smooth organisation of the distribution.

Adebule reiterated that the welfare of her constituents remains a top priority, assuring them of her continued commitment to initiatives that promote social well-being and economic stability.

The Lagos State deputy governor stressed that sustainable development and collective progress are best achieved when leaders place the needs of the people at the centre of governance.

Beneficiaries described the support as impactful and timely, offering prayers and goodwill to the senator for her consistency and concern for grassroots communities.

The lawmaker also extended her Christmas greetings to residents of Lagos West Senatorial District, wishing them peace, happiness, and prosperity. She expressed optimism that 2026 would usher in greater opportunities and improved living conditions for all.