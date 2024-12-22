Adebule distributes 1,200 rice bags to Lagos residents

In the spirit of the season, the Senator representing Lagos-West Senatorial District, Idiat Adebulehas distributed 1,200 bags of rice to residents to bring joy and relief for the end-of-year and New Year celebrations.

The distribution, spanning across the nine local government areas in the district, is designed to provide relief to residents, who are struggling with the rising costs of products during this time.

This token was gifted to the beneficiaries at the end-of-year party on Sunday at the Lagos West Constituency Office Pavilion, Ikeja, which was also attended by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Highlighting the efforts made to support the vulnerable across her constituency, the senator noted that several accomplishments have been made, including entrepreneurial training for youths and women, among others.

“Recently, we delivered entrepreneurial training with starter empowerment packages, including tools and fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) to one thousand youths and women; we have in the past distributed thousands of bags of rice to constituents for the benefit of their families during major nationwide celebrations,” she said.

“We have also distributed food packs as palliatives to more than ten thousand constituents, and in all of these, the physically challenged community as well as the elderly have been carried along. We have also sustained a scholarship scheme over the years for indigent Lagos State students at the Lagos State University (LASU), which started before I was elected a Senator.”

“We also have ongoing capital projects such as the construction of a block of classrooms at Community Primary School, Oshodi; there is also the construction of a Skills Acquisition Centre at Adeleye Primary School, Mushin; the construction of Market Stalls at Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA is in progress; as well as the completion/construction of a Youth Centre in Badagry. There are others that contractors are set to move to site in some LGAs/LCDAs,” she added.

The Senator also commended President Bola Tinubu, who has consistently supported members of the National Assembly as representatives of the people in reaching out to Nigerians through the distribution of food palliatives as part of ways and means to cushion the effect of the high cost of living.

Furthermore, Idiat reaffirmed her commitment to always looking out for the wellbeing of the people, saying “I am willing and determined to do more even in the face of daunting population size and number of LGAs/LCDAs to cover.”

Earlier, Yilwatda assured citizens that his ministry is working tirelessly with the president to address poverty in the country through beneficial programs to assist the less privileged.