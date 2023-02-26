Adebule delivers polling unit for Tinubu, other APC candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has delivered her Polling Unit 029, Iba, Ojo, Lagos State For the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Adebule, who was earlier declared winner of her polling unit for her senatorial election, also ensured that the APC House of Representatives candidate, Lanre Ogunyemi.

During the poll yesterday, in the senatorial election, she polled 127 votes leaving the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Adewale, a distance second with 66 votes.

In the House of Representatives, the APC got was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to have recorded 114 votes while the Labour Party candidate came second with 103 votes.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor completed the hat-trick in her unit with APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Tinubu winning the unit with 121 votes, while Labour Party candidate Peter Obi got 120 votes.

Adebule, it would be recalled, has been consistent in delivering her unit for the party despite the fact that the area is being dominated by the people of the eastern region who are more politically conscious than their Yoruba hosts.

After the INEC officials announced the results, the Lagos State former deputy governor thanked the electorate and party faithful for the feat.

According to her, there is a need for the electorate to participate more in the electoral system considering the number o electorate because the outcome is not so