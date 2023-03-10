Adebule condoles victims, families of Lagos train, bus accident

The Lagos West District Senator-Elect Dr. Oluranti Adebule, has expressed sadness over an accident involving a staff bus of the Lagos State Government and a train that occurred along Agege Motor road in the state.

Adebule commiserated with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the civil servants, and the families of those who died during the accident involving over 100 people.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor sympathised with those who sustained injuries yesterday and prayed to God to grant them quick recovery in the state.

Adebule, meanwhile, expressed confidence in the ability of the state government to ensure the best treatment for victims of the incident, assuring Lagosians that the state has the best facilities and staff.

She thanked members of the public for their prompt and kind response to the victims at the scene of the accident before the arrival of the emergency officials.

The lawmaker-elect equally commended the emergency responders for living up to expectations by mobilizing their officials to the scene in good time.

She prayed that “almighty God will place His hands of protection on our state and may we never experience a such incident in this state and the country as at large.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

