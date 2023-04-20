Adebule cautions Muslims against show-off, others during Eid celebration

As Muslims across Nigerians especially those in Lagos West Senatorial District prepares to join others globally to celebrate the 2023 Eid-il-Fitri, the Senator-elect, Dr Idiat Adebule, has urged Muslims to maintain a moderate celebration and not engage in any form of show-off and arrogance within the district.

Adebule enjoined the Muslim faithfuls to sustain the good deeds they exhibited during the Holy Month of Ramadan, saying, this is what we need to do always and not within the fasting period alone.

The former deputy governor, meanwhile, rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima, President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad, Abubakar and generality of the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-il-Fitr.

In her Eid message to Nigerians, she stressed that Ramadan has come to reform the faithfuls and taught them how to live a selfless and Godly life.

“The lessons learnt during the 29 days of fasting shouldn’t be eroded on the altar of celebration. We should be moderate in our celebration and continue to extend love to others. Our kindness to one another and service to humanity should extend beyond the month of Ramadan. Let’s sustain those virtues of self-purification, sacrifice, self-discipline, and being compassionate to fellow Nigerians. We should do away with all sinful acts that were discarded during Ramadan. Above all, “our priority as a people should include praying for our nation to overcome its economic and security challenges”, she said.

She hailed the women folks for their difficult sacrifice of preparing meals for the family and generally taking care of the home front during the Ramadan, saying their sacrifices is appreciated and will surely be rewarded by the almighty Allah.

Adebule called on youths to shun negative acts, channel their energies to positive things and join hands with the incoming administration to develop the country.

The Lagos State former Deputy Governor urged Nigerians to pray for the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all those that would work with him for a successful tenure that will usher in renewed hope for our nation.

