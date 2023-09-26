Adebule, Akinderu-Fatai describe tribunal verdict on Sanwo-Olu return as sweet victory

LThe lawmaker representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, and the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, have described judgement of Lagos Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that upheld State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, re-election as a sweet victory for Lagosians and the party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

They said that the judgment has again confirmed the confidence the good people of Lagos have in the ruling APC by re-electing Mr. Governor for a second term resoundingly.

Aside from the governor and his deputy, they also felicitated Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC in Lagos State led by the chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) and indeed all Lagosians on the sweet victory.

This was stated in their congratulatory message released yesterday on the Governor and his Deputy’s resounding victory at the tribunal of a three-man panel that include Justice Arum Igyen Ashom, Justice Mikhail Abdullahi, and Justice I.P. Braimoh.

Adebule, who recently defeated his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Segun Adewale at both the Tribunal and Appeal Court, urged Lagosians to continue to support President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu for Lagos State and indeed Nigeria to attain its destiny of development and economic prosperity.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor hailed the judiciary, especially members of the tribunal, for delivering justice diligently thereby protecting our democracy, due process and rule of law.

Akinderu-Fatai, while congratulating Governor Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat and APC, added that the tribunal’s judgment is a victory for democracy.

The commissioner, who is a two-term former House of Representatives member, applauded the judiciary for upholding justice and serve as the bastion of democracy.

The former lawmaker, while thanking Lagosians for returning the governor at the poll, assured that the Governor’s second term will usher in massive infrastructural development.

“Mr Governor’s ‘Greater Lagos Rising’ electoral promises are real. We’re all working assiduously to ensure Lagosians witness it. Our commitments to its actualisation are unwavering,” Akinderu-Fatai added.

