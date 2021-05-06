Adeboye loses 42 yrs old son mysteriously

The son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Dare Adeboye, has been reported to have passed on at 42.

As gathered, Dare, who was before death the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, was said to have died in sleep at his apartment in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he had lives with his family.

Also, it was learnt that the cleric was said to have retired to his bed for rest but did not wake up at the appointed hour when his wife, Temiloluwa, seek his attention.

Before the tragedy occurred, the deceased, who was expected to celebrate his 43rd birthday next month, was reported hale and healthy as well as had officiated a session within the parish.

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, however, confirmed the tragedy on Thursday morning.

He said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

