Adeboye, RCCG to appear before court over TikToker’s arrest

In an unexpected turn, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye may have to start appearing before court, over their alleged role in the arrest and detention of a TikToker Olumide Ogunsanwo, also known as SeaKing.

The journey of the renowned religious leader to the courtroom, began barely 24 hours after the church, through its Office of The Principal Executive Assistant to the General, said it had decided to let the authorities handle the investigation and prosecution of SeaKing and determine the appropriate course of action to take against him.

This was contrary to the expectations of Nigerians, who thought that the church had decided to let the matter go, especially after Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s intervention yesterday, where he reportedly asked the police to release the social media personnel.

However, the social media personnel’s legal representative, Inibehe Effiong said the statement attempting to justify SeaKing’s arrest has implicated the general overseer, making him a respondent to the legal action.

