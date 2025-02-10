Adeboye hands over TikToker to Police for prosecution

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced it will not be intervening in the case of Olumide Ogunsanwo, also known as SeaKing, a TikToker who allegedly made defamatory statements against the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

According to the church, it will not interfere in the matter but has decided to let the authorities handle the investigation and prosecution of Seaking303 and determine the appropriate course of action to take against him.

This is contrary to the expectations of Nigerians, who thought that the church had decided to let the matter go, especially after Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s intervention yesterday, where he reportedly asked the police to release the social media personnel.

In a statement issued and signed by the Office of The Principal Executive Assistant to the General Overseer on Monday, the public is cautioned to desist from making defamatory remarks about Adeboye, emphasizing that the church would take all necessary steps to protect his reputation and dignity.

It said, ” It is important to properly understand Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s statement during the Holy Ghost Service Night on Saturday regarding Olumide Ogunsanwo (Seaking303). The Church does not intend to interfere with the ongoing police investigation, especially as there is an official complaint filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum against Olumide Ogunsanwo John (Seaking303) and others on behalf of the Fathers of Faith, including Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye”

“Therefore, we trust that the relevant authorities will carry out their investigations professionally and reach a just conclusion based on the law. While Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye maintains a heart of love and reconciliation, due process must be followed. We also caution against cyberbullying and inappropriate commentary regarding Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye. The Redeemed Christian Church of God, and the body of Christ at large”

“Furthermore, the Church encourages respectful discourse and will continue to promote a culture of honor while discouraging defamatory and disrespectful statements. Respect for spiritual leaders is a deeply held value in our faith and culture. We encourage all to engage in constructive and respectful discussions, honoring those who have labored in the faith”

SeaKing was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force following complaints filed by the Concerned Christian Youth Forum after he shared a video in December 2024, criticizing Adeboye for urging worshippers to fast for 100 days for Nigeria, describing the directive as “stupid.”

The enforcement agency has since then refused to release him despite the intervention of the religious body head during the Holy Ghost Service last week.

He said, “I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly because I asked my people to fast for 100 days. I didn’t ask him o. I didn’t even ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast—only my children. But God said that it would happen. I was told that some people got so angry, that they went and arrested the fellow. Haaa! Release him. He is fulfilling prophecy.”