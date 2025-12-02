Adebayo clinches Osun PDP governorship ticket after Adeleke’s exit

Adebayo Adedamola, popularly known as FRYO, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun State election, securing 919 votes to claim the party’s ticket.

The exercise took place just 12 hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke withdrew from the party amid an internal crisis, removing his name from the list of aspirants.

The primary, held on Tuesday around 11:04 a.m. at Adolak Hall in Osogbo, was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following a dispute over whether the exercise would proceed after the State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, announced its postponement.

The PDP’s National Organising Secretary, Theophilus Shan, affirmed that the primary would continue as scheduled despite Adeleke’s exit.

The Chairman of the Primary Committee, Humphery Abba, confirmed that 957 out of 990 delegates from the 30 local government areas had been accredited for the voting.

The accreditation was overseen alongside Marc Jacob, Sanya Atofarati, Scholastical Kenebi, Anene Azubuike, Splendour Josephine, and Sunday Solarin.