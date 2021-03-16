Adebanjo emerges Afenifere leader after Fasoranti steps down

The National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has stepped down as the group’s leader citing old age and other impediments.

Fasoranti, a nonagenarian, after announcing his stepping down, appointed the group’s deputy leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political body.

Aside from Adebanjo appointment, the 95-year-old elder statesman, also named the group’s former financial secretary, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, as the deputy leader.

Announcing his decision on Tuesday at the group’s monthly meeting in Ondo State, Fasoranti maintained that he was convinced that the new leader would take the group to an enviable height.

According to him, the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95 I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.

“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader,” he said.