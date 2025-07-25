ADC’s antics can’t distract Tinubu, Govs- Lagos APC

As politicians leaves their opposition parties to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) intensified ahead of the 2027 general election, the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that the defections and the strategy adopted by the ADC coalition will not distract President Bola Tinubu, state governors and other elected officials from performing their constitutional duties to Nigerians.

The party through its Lagos chapter said that every elected officials including the president are irrevocably committed to delivering on our social contract they had with Nigerians in 2023.

The spokesperson for the Lagod APC, Oluseye Oladejo, who made the appeal on Friday through a statement made available to The Guild, stressed that ruling party is determined to deliver to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

He said: “The APC government at various levels will not be distracted by political rabble-rousers whose alliance has a short lifespan. We’re irrevocably committed to deliver on our social contract.

“We remain focused on delivering good governance, consolidating national reforms, and supporting the renewed hope agenda of our President. No amount of political gimmickry by fringe parties can derail our course”, he added.

While appealing to Nigerians to disregard ADC’s claims against the APC-led Federal Government, Oladejo noted that the party cannot be trusted with power, saying this is a platform built on ambition rather than substance.

According to him, the future of this country lies in tested leadership, credible policies, and a united national direction — none of which the ADC offers.

“We categorically state that ADC is a still-born coalition — a political contraption without structure, credibility, or grassroots connection. Its self-acclaimed repositioning is nothing more than recycled rhetoric from political journeymen with no clear agenda, no ideological identity, and certainly no electoral value.

“The ADC, over the years, has failed to define its place in Nigeria’s political evolution. It remains a haven for disgruntled politicians who see coalition-building as a shortcut to power, rather than through genuine engagement with the Nigerian people. Their latest attempt to masquerade as an alternative platform is a transparent act of desperation.

“At a time when Nigeria is on the path of tough but necessary reforms under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, real patriots are expected to rise above partisan noise and contribute constructively. Instead, what we see from the ADC is a disoriented chorus of baseless criticism, driven by envy and a lack of vision.

“It is interesting to note that major players in the so called coalition still maintain their membership of their supposed former parties which is a clear case of political bigamy and a deliberate attempt to play on the intelligence of the Nigerian public. Political morality ought to be of higher standard”.