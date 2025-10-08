ADC’s 2027 ambition is a fantasy – Lagos APC

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the hopes of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to clinch victory have been belittled by the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which described the coalition party’s ambition as unrealistic, given its current political standing and limited influence across the country.

The APC made the statement in reaction to the ADC’s public declaration that “failure is not an option” for its 2027 election bid, noting that the party faces significant hurdles, including a limited national presence and internal organizational challenges.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, yesterday, the party pointed to Nigeria’s ongoing development initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership as evidence of continued national progress amid a competitive political environment.

According to the chapter, Nigerians are unlikely to support the ADC, a party it said many citizens can barely recall, having witnessed the difference “between a governing party with vision and competence, and the collection of directionless groups that only emerge during election seasons to trade in fantasies.”

“The truth is simple, a party without structure, followership, or a recognizable ideology has no business speaking about winning elections. The ADC’s boast of 2027 victory is akin to a political mirage: the closer they think they are to power, the farther it moves away. If empty press statements and wishful thinking could win elections, perhaps the ADC would stand a chance. Unfortunately, democracy rewards substance, not self-praise.

“There is absolutely nothing on ground politically anywhere in the country to warrant the ADC’s pitiable adventure in self-deceit. It is so convenient for the party to forget that just a few days ago, it was publicly begging its nomadic members for loyalty, fidelity, and commitment – a clear admission of its internal disarray and lack of cohesion. A party in perpetual crisis over membership discipline and identity cannot possibly be setting its sights on national victory. The ADC is, without question, the political joke of the coming national elections.

“Nigerians are not in the mood for political jokes. They have seen the difference between a governing party with vision and competence, and the collection of directionless groups that only emerge during election seasons to trade in fantasies. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is experiencing a steady reawakening – from infrastructure expansion to economic stabilization and renewed investor confidence. These are tangible achievements, not mere slogans.

“Rather than embarrassing itself with childish proclamations of 2027 victory, the ADC should face the reality of its perpetual irrelevance. A party that cannot win a polling unit should not delude itself about winning the presidency. Political seriousness requires more than press conferences and wishful thinking; it requires vision, structure, and capacity – three things the ADC has never possessed.

“At this point, the ADC’s bravado only amuses the public and confirms that the political silly season has truly begun. We wish them well in their fantasy world, but the real Nigeria will continue to march forward under the capable leadership of the APC – the only party with the pedigree, performance, and people’s mandate to lead.