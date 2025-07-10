ADC will unseat APC in 2027- Aregbesola

The Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has called on party members to set aside personal differences and unite in a bid to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State said national cohesion within the ADC is crucial to mounting a credible challenge against the APC-led administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, Ondo State, Aregbesola disclosed that the ADC has secured the support of key opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, under a broader coalition to rescue Nigeria from its current trajectory.

“Let us put personal interests aside and unite. Unity is what we need,. We have the presidential, National Assembly, and state elections ahead. The task is big, but if we work together, we will not be defeated.”

Also speaking at the event, Gbenga Edema, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election, said the meeting was to receive a national-level briefing on the coalition’s direction and use of ADC as its platform.

Edema dismissed rumours about legal disputes surrounding the party, attributing them to propaganda from the ruling APC. “These court cases are being exaggerated to distract us. They hold no substance,” he stated.

Akin Akinbobola, former chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency and media head for the coalition, said the ADC-led opposition offers Nigerians a platform to salvage the nation from what he described as a failing system.

“Nigeria is sinking. The hardship, insecurity, and systemic collapse we face today stem from poor governance,” he said. “Progressive-minded citizens must come together. That’s what this coalition, through the ADC, is offering.”

Akinbobola also hinted that more APC stalwarts will soon defect to the ADC-led coalition in the coming months.