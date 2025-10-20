ADC warns FG against linking opposition to coup

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned the Federal Government against linking opposition figures to the alleged coup plot, cautioning that such actions could be used as a pretext to silence dissent and undermine democratic freedoms in the country.

This warning follows the recent reports of an alleged coup plot involving some arrested military officers, as well as media claims that a former southern governor is under investigation for allegedly funding the suspects.

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, cautioned that the recent reports of an alleged coup plot could be used as a pretext to target opposition leaders and carry out unlawful surveillance on voices critical of the government.

He noted that while the ADC firmly opposes any attempt to undermine Nigeria’s constitutional order, it is equally alarmed by the potential misuse of such allegations to justify political witch-hunts, silence dissenting voices, or manipulate public perception.

Abdullahi further expressed concern over the conflicting messages emanating from government quarters, particularly as the Defence Headquarters has publicly denied making any reference to a coup plot despite widespread media reports suggesting otherwise.

According to him, such contradictions heighten fears that the coup narrative may have been politically orchestrated.

Abdullahi stressed that it has become evident the government is using the coup narrative to divert public attention from pressing issues of misgovernance and to elicit undue sympathy.

He added that subsequent, unattributed media reports alleging the involvement of unnamed politicians in the so-called plot now serve as a convenient pretext for the government to clamp down on opposition figures and subject them to unwarranted surveillance.

The Statement read partly, “We understand that the APC government is desperate. But such desperation must never be allowed to endanger our democracy or undermine the democratic rights of citizens.

“The ADC therefore calls on the federal government to immediately clarify the true nature of the alleged coup.

“Government has a duty to decisively quash the swirling rumour. Conversely, if indeed there has been any such threat to national security, the government has a duty to be transparent about it and brief the nation accordingly.

“Government must desist from weaponising national security as a pretext to silence opposition and political dissent.

“The ADC is resolute in its opposition to dictatorship of any form, whether military dictatorship or its civilian variant.

“We therefore support any legitimate action that may be taken in defence of our constitution and our democracy. In the same vein, we oppose any ploy by the government to intimidate legitimate voices under the guise of national security.”