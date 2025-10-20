ADC suspends Vice chairman indefinitely over anti-party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its National Vice Chairman for the South-South region, Usani Uguru, following allegations of anti-party activities and actions deemed detrimental to the unity and progress of the party.

The decision marks one of the strongest disciplinary moves by the ADC leadership since its coalition phase, as the party seeks to restore internal order and reaffirm its commitment to due process as it strive to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Sources within the party said Usani’s suspension was the outcome of a thorough review of complaints alleging insubordination, divisive conduct, and breaches of the ADC constitution.

According to the leadership, his behaviour had undermined collective trust and threatened to destabilise the structure built ahead of future elections.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) in Cross River State and formally announced in a statement issued by the party’s publicity secretary, James Otudor, in Abuja.

“After careful deliberations and extensive consultations with zonal and national leaders, the State Working Committee resolved to suspend Dr. Usani pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” the statement read.

“This step is consistent with the provisions of our constitution and aimed at safeguarding party discipline.”

An ADC senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move was necessary to protect the party’s integrity and maintain its public confidence.

“No member, regardless of their rank or influence, is above the party’s constitution. Our priority is to ensure that discipline and accountability remain at the heart of the ADC,” the source said.

In the same statement, the Cross River ADC leadership also criticised the appointment of Ms Jackie Wayas as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, claiming that it was not consulted before her selection.

The state chapter expressed dissatisfaction with her performance, accusing her of poor communication with local leaders.

“Ms Wayas has not engaged the state leadership since assuming office, and her recent activities do not align with the aspirations of ADC members in Cross River,” the committee noted.

It urged the National Working Committee to “revisit her appointment and replace her with someone more competent and committed to the party’s ideals.”

The statement further cautioned members of the Coalition Movement who had declared support for the ADC but had yet to complete their official registration.

Also, the party warned against dual membership, insisting that all intending defectors must regularise their status within a week.

“Some coalition participants still hold leadership roles in other parties, which is a clear violation of our rules,” the committee added.

“We expect all members to complete their registration at the ward level before the deadline to avoid being left out of party activities.”

Reaffirming its stance on discipline, the ADC called on members across the country to remain calm and allow the investigative process to take its course.

“The ADC will continue to uphold justice, transparency, and democratic values in its operations,” the statement concluded.