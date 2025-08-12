ADC suspend Kebbi chairman, two others working against party principles

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its Kebbi State chairman, Sufiyanu Bala, along with his deputy, Junaidu Mudi, and the party secretary, Hauwa Muhammed.

To avoid a leadership vacuum, the party has appointed Abdulrazaq Iko as interim chairman, while Adamu Aliyu will serve as the new party secretary.

The ADC cited breaches of internal protocols and actions contrary to the party’s core principles and values as reasons for the disciplinary action.

The announcement was made during a press briefing held in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, following an emergency meeting convened by loyal party stakeholders and founding members.

They emphasized the need to safeguard the ADC’s founding principles against what they described as “impostors” meddling in state affairs.

According to the party’s publicity secretary, Jamilu Muhammad, the suspended leaders acted unilaterally in decision-making and sidelined the broader party leadership.

There were also serious concerns about external interference, with Abuja-based politicians allegedly exerting undue influence over the state chapter’s affairs.

According to Muhammad, “The affected members have deviated from the party’s principles and objectives. They failed to apply wisdom and a strategic approach needed to unite and reposition the party for success.

“Additionally, their poor leadership and administrative inefficiency have plunged the party into crisis and stagnation. The chairman also engaged in questionable use of funds without the knowledge of other executive members and cannot account for the resources he expended in the name of the party,” he said.

The party also condemned and rejected the launch of early campaigns under the ADC’s name, stating that such actions violate electoral laws, particularly the Electoral Act.

“We therefore call on INEC and relevant security agencies to take necessary action against the violators.

“On this note, the party advises members of the public to desist from dealing with the suspended exco members until further notice,” the publicity secretary concluded.