ADC sets up membership registration committee ahead 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), the coalition party adopted by the opposition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming election, has set up a 20-member Membership, Revalidation, Mobilization and Registration (MRMR) Committee to oversee nationwide membership exercises as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The committee was constituted to harmonize existing membership records, eliminate inconsistencies, register new members, and build a credible and verifiable membership database across the country.

The ADC MRMR Committee was inaugurated yesterday in Abuja and presided over by the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, who noted that the exercise would help establish a strong and verifiable membership base nationwide.

The party inaugurated Kashim Imam as Chairman, Aisha Yesufu as Deputy Chairman, and Sekonte Davies as Secretary, alongside other party leaders and stakeholders.

Other members of the committee include: Sen. Nurudeen Abatemi; Hon. Yomi Arokodare; Remi Fanibe, MS; Adljat Ojelade, Miss; Hon. (Mrs.) Abeje Egwa; Hon. Abas Anas Adamu; Dr. Tanko Yunusa; Paul Lawrence Okorie; Dr. Mrs. Esther Irebo; Hon. Abdullahi Maibasira; Sir Stanley Ekezie; Prof. Festus Arunaye; Jibrin Sabo Keana; Hon. Mina Horsfall; Hon. Shehu Mohammed Koko; Chief Gbazuagu Nneke Gbazuagu; and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Speaking at the event, Mark said a strong and well-documented membership base was critical to the party’s legitimacy and electoral success.

“As we look ahead to future political engagements, it has become imperative to revalidate our existing members, register new ones, strengthen our grassroots presence, and harmonize our membership records nationwide,” he said.

He added that the committee would submit a 30-day interim report to the National Working Committee and operate without bias or exclusion.

“This exercise is not about exclusion, but about inclusion, strengthening, organizing, and repositioning our party to meet the expectations of Nigerians,” Mark stated.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Imam pledged that members would carry out their assignment diligently and transparently.

“Our party, the ADC, is a grassroots movement. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the average Nigerian takes ownership of the party,” he said, promising nationwide mobilization across all regions.