ADC requests investigation on Borno members’ attack

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for a thorough investigation into the violent attack on its members in Borno State, following the disruption of a party-sanctioned inauguration exercise, insisting that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice.

The party said the inauguration of the Borno State Transitional Committee and Membership Registration Committees was duly authorised by its National Working Committee (NWC), stressing that the exercise was lawful and in line with the ADC’s constitution and internal guidelines.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the violent disruption of the party’s activities, describing the actions as unlawful, unacceptable, and contrary to the African Democratic Congress’ values, principles, and commitment to peaceful and democratic political engagement.

He urged the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to act professionally and impartially in investigating the attacks, stressing the need to identify and hold accountable all individuals involved in the violence.

Abdullahi emphasized that the party remains committed to upholding internal democracy, protecting its members, and ensuring the integrity of its processes, warning that the party will not tolerate any attempts to hijack its lawful activities for personal or disruptive interests.

According to the statement, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to place on record that the inauguration of the Borno State Transitional Committee and the Membership Registration Committees had been carried out in full compliance with the guidelines and authorisations issued by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“The ADC therefore condemns in the strongest terms the conduct of certain individuals who, while claiming to be members of the party, engaged in violent and disruptive actions aimed at frustrating lawful party exercise. Such actions run contrary to the ADC Constitution, its values, and its long-standing commitment to internal democracy and orderly political engagement.”