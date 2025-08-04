ADC reaffirms Kogi chairman’s expulsion after turning down appeal

The Kogi chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed the expulsion of its former state chairman, Kingsley Ogga, following the rejection of his appeal to overturn the earlier decision.

Meanwhile, it cautioned members of the public against dealing with the former chairman in any official capacity, adding that the person will be doing so at their own risk.

The confirmation came after the State Working Committee (SWC) and key stakeholders met in Lokoja, where the party leaders maintained that Ogga remains expelled.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the SWC stated that Ogga’s expulsion, which originated from his ward in 2022 and was later ratified at both local government and state executive levels, stands firm. The party cited allegations of anti-party activities, misconduct, and forgery of members’ signatures as key grounds for his removal.

“We do not recognize Kingsley Ogga as a member of our party, let alone as chairman. His expulsion followed all constitutional processes and remains valid. His continuous impersonation is unlawful and must stop,” the party added.

ADC further appealed to security agencies to take appropriate action against Ogga for impersonation, stating that his actions are misleading the public and undermining the integrity of the ADC in the state.

Reacting to Ogga’s recent attempt to suspend the party’s only federal lawmaker, Leke Abejide, the ADC declared such moves null and void, stressing that Abejide remains the recognized leader of the party in Kogi and the sole elected representative of the ADC at the national level.

“Hon. Leke Abejide is the legitimate leader of the ADC in Kogi State. His leadership enjoys overwhelming support and is in line with the party’s constitution. Any contrary claim is baseless and mischievous,” the party stated.

Additionally, the party distanced itself from the newly formed Coalition Movement at the national level, saying any decision to align with a coalition would only come after broad consultation with stakeholders.

The reaffirmation of Ogga’s expulsion marks a consolidation of power around Hon. Abejide and signals a renewed focus on party discipline as the ADC positions itself for future electoral contests in Kogi and beyond.