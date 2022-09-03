ADC presidential candidate draws battle line with Party EXCOs over tenure elongation

Barely a month to the kick-off of political campaigns for next year’s across the country, the centre seems cannot hold at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after the Party leadership and the presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, drew battle line over the chairman’s tenure elongation, loyalty to the party’s rules and regulation and others.

The crisis rocking the opposition party ahead of 2023 presidential election had become full blow, resulting in the suspension of Kachikwu and the candidate accusing the party executive of operating illegally since their tenure had elapsed, demanding for a fresh convention that would usher in a new leadership for ADC.

Rejecting his suspension on Saturday, Kachikwu said that the suspension notice issued by the party’s executives would not stand since tenure of the party’s Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, had elapsed and does not have the capacity to suspend him from the party.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the presidential candidate said all decisions taken by Nwosu since August 28 are illegal, null, and void in the eyes of the law according to the party’s constitution.

He asked all his supporters not to panic and that the suspension does not exist, saying the executive that issued the suspension did it in bad faith and will not stand.

Earlier, ADC’s Deputy National Chairman (Politics), Bamidele Ajadi, announced the suspension in a statement after an emergency meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC) held yesterday.

The NWC accused Kachikwu of anti-party activities, defamation, and other acts of gross misconduct, which they described as against the party ethics.

At the meeting, Ajadi said, the NWC had great concern about what it said was a baseless and defamatory video made, published, and circulated by Kachikwu, which was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation-oriented African Democratic Congress and its National Officers.

He said, “Kachikwu’s speech in the video, contravened the principles and values upon which ADC is founded and the specific provision of Article 16 of the ADC Constitution”.

Aside from that, the deputy national chairman accused Kachikwu of several other actions aimed at maligning the NWC members and of failing to provide any roadmap of his plans for the general elections.

According to him, these actions and inactions of the presidential candidate have continuously put the chances of the party in the next year’s elections in jeopardy.

“His negative actions and/or inactions so far, have put in jeopardy the fate and prospects of all our candidates contesting for various offices across the country.

“The committee of the whole house, in a very clear and unequivocal term condemned the said video in its entirety and described it as a piece of badly crafted blackmail and mudslinging, and thereby unanimously recommended his immediate suspension from the party from today, Friday 2nd September 2022.”

