ADC members fight publicly over 2027 polls in Cross River

A violent clash erupted between members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Cross River State, prompting swift intervention by the police.

The incident occurred in Calabar, where one of the party factions had scheduled a meeting before tensions escalated into a confrontation between supporters of rival groups.

Police personnel were promptly deployed to the venue, blocking access and restoring order to prevent further escalation.

Sources familiar with the incident, who spoke with our correspondent on Tuesday, described it as an intra-party crisis arising from disagreements over the party’s structure and positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The sources clarified that, contrary to claims circulating on social media, the clash was not linked to any attempt by the ruling party to suppress opposition activities.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one source said “It is an intra-party disagreement within the ADC in the state. Personnel of the Police Command have been deployed to ensure peace, maintain law and order, and prevent any breakdown of public tranquility.

He added that leaders of the two factions were invited by the Commissioner of Police for a meeting aimed at resolving the dispute.

“At the moment, the two factions are before the Commissioner of Police for dialogue to resolve the issues and maintain calm,” the source said.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Sunday Eitokpah said the situation had been brought under control, adding that security personnel were deployed promptly to prevent the clash from escalating.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities, as the situation is under control,” Eitokpah said.

Our correspondent who visited the venue of the incident later in the evening observed a heavy presence of security operatives stationed around the area, while activities remained largely subdued as party members and residents avoided gathering near the location of the earlier clash.

Police patrol vehicles were also seen monitoring the surroundings to ensure that the situation did not escalate further.