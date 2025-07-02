ADC members disagree over Aregbesola’s emergence as party secretary

A rift has emerged within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ranks as members have disagreed over the appointment of former minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as Interim National Secretary, with several key stakeholders condemning the move as undemocratic and a violation of the party’s internal processes.

They described Aregbesola’s emergence as a forceful imposition and an attempt to hijack the party under the guise of forming a national opposition alliance against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released on Wednesday, hours after the Osun State former governor emerged as the ADC National Secretary, a chieftain of ADC, Musa Matara, stressed that they weren’t against the coalition but the actors of the ideology particularly Aregbesola is their objections to the alliance.

“We are not opposed to coalitions. We are not opposed to reform,” Matara stated on behalf of the dissenting faction.

“But we are opposed to hijack, to imposition, and to speeches that sound revolutionary but hide elitist intentions beneath poetic language.”

He argued that Aregbesola’s appointment did not follow any recognised party process, such as a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting or national convention, rendering the position legally void and politically unacceptable.

The aggrieved members further challenged the growing narrative that the ADC has become a vehicle for a broader opposition coalition, branding such claims as “false and misleading.”

They insisted that the majority of the party’s members remain uninformed and excluded from what they described as a top-down merger attempt lacking grassroots support.

“If anyone is attempting to force an opposition merger without grassroots consent, they are trampling on democratic ethics and party sovereignty,” the statement released on Wednesday emphasised.

They also warned of lingering legal disputes stemming from the 2023 general elections, which, according to them, make the party vulnerable and not ready for rushed political integrations.

“Let it be known to those who are trooping into our party under this chaotic coalition arrangement that the ADC has been battling unresolved legal crises,” the members noted.

In a final warning, the stakeholders cautioned new entrants into the party via the coalition process to be wary of the internal dynamics and legal complexities.

“We warn those coming into the ADC as part of this imposed arrangement to tread carefully… The ADC is not for sale. It belongs to its members, not political merchants or elite dealmakers,” the statement concluded.