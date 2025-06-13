ADC leads coalition to unseat APC ahead 2027 election

Determined to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 general election, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) has united with different political groups, targeting to rescue the country from the grip of the ruling party in the country.

The coalition spearheaded by the ADC seek to become the frontline opposition party group that would unseat the APC and birth another political ideology in the country.

According to the coalition, the aim of forming a united front is to consolidate opposition forces and present a united front in the race for national leadership.

The alliance, announced at a gathering yesterday at Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos, brings together a diverse group of parties under a common agenda focused on good governance, economic revitalization, and inclusive development.

Party leaders emphasized that the coalition is not merely a political arrangement, but a response to growing public demand for credible alternatives to the dominant parties that have shaped Nigeria’s political landscape for decades.

Speaking at the unveiling of the coalition, ADC State Chairman, George Ashiru, described the development as “a convergence of political partners” committed to forming a credible alternative and effective opposition, with the clear intention of steering Nigeria’s leadership in a new direction.

“What we have here is that convergence of various groups joining us to rescue the common man and poor people,” Ashiru said, highlighting the broad support the coalition has garnered.

Among the groups now unified under the ADC led umbrella are the Coalition of All the Obedient with their state chairmen, the Association of Former PDP Aspirants nationwide, the Atiku Coalition Support Group, the Omoluabi Group which promotes the political vision of the South West.

Ashiru stressed that the coalition is already bearing fruit, with some of its members now serving as executive members within the ADC, further strengthening the party’s grassroots and national presence.

“We intend to keep the party strong through solid party structure there is a clear difference between political structure and campaigns,” he explained.

“Going forward, we will focus on campaigns at the right time, once our candidates are in place across all political positions.”

Emphasizing the coalition’s guiding values, he added, “Our ideology and principles are universal. We are here to provide a platform for those who believe it’s time for Nigerians to be represented by candidates whose interests align with the people.”

Babatunde Olanrewaju, popularly known as Boptana and the National Coordinator of Nigerian Youth for Atiku, emphasized the coalition’s broader mission beyond individual ambitions.

“This coalition is about making Nigeria better it is not just about the presidency, it is for all of us,” he said.

Representing Atiku Abubakar’s youth support base, Olanrewaju criticize his former party, saying “PDP has been dead for over six months now. We know what is going on there no functional chairman or secretary.

According to their constitution, the acting chairman’s term should not exceed 90 days, yet here we are.”

Olanrewaju also took aim at other parties, describing the Labour Party as “not accommodative” and stating that several other parties have “been washed.”

In contrast, he praised the ADC as a welcoming platform. “ADC is the accommodating party, it gives space for people based on what they have to offer,” he said.

He also disclosed that key figures are already shifting allegiance, including his associate, Peter Obi, a prominent Labour Party figure from the South East.

“Peter Obi is already with us in ADC. This is not just talk, he is effectively in charge of the South East for the coalition,” Olanrewaju added, reinforcing the depth of the coalition’s reach and the strategic realignments underway in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Mohammad Ogiri, the Organizing Secretary of ADC in Lagos State, echoed the coalition’s strategic ambition, noting the power of unity in Nigeria’s political space.

“If all political members can come together, we can replicate what the APC did when they first emerged as a coalition. That same system they adopted to rise to power is what we are now applying to ensure they are defeated,” Ogiri stated.

He emphasized the importance of selecting the right leadership: “What we are trying to do is to put the right peg in the right hole. Nigeria operates a multi-party system, and it is whoever picks the right candidate that will earn the people’s mandate.”

Ogiri expressed confidence in the coalition’s trajectory, asserting that if members from PDP, Labour Party, and ADC remain committed, the ruling party’s dominance could be overturned.

“If this coalition can actualize its aim, APC becomes just another party. If PDP, LP, and ADC members are serious, then the political war is over,” he said.

He also hinted at a larger political movement in the making: “In the coming months, it will be clear to the public that almost all political parties in Nigeria are aligning under one vision for change.”