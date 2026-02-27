ADC faults INEC on 2027 election timetable

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the newly released election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that it could sideline opposition parties long before the 2027 general elections begin.

The party says the election calendar is designed to restrict political participation and favor the party in All Progressive Congress (APC).

Central to ADC’s objection is the compliance window under the Electoral Act 2026, particularly the strict requirements for political parties to submit documentation and register members before nominating candidates.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said the timetable fixes party primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026, while mandating submission of digital membership registers by April 2, 2026.

Quoting the law, the party stated that Section 77(7) provides that any party that fails to submit its register within the stipulated time “shall not be eligible to field a candidate for that election,” adding, “These are not housekeeping rules. They are deliberately constructed barriers to exclude opposition from partaking in the coming election.”

The ADC also referenced Section 77(2), which requires detailed member information including National Identification Numbers and photographs in hard and soft copies, and noted that Section 77(6) bars reliance on any prior register that does not meet the specifications.

The party also alleged that the ruling party had prepared for these digital registration requirements as far back as February 2025, giving them an unfair head start. The ADC described the one-month window for other parties as nearly impossible to meet.

“This is not a product of foresight, but insider knowledge. They knew what was coming,” the party said.

“ADC will not do anything that will appear to confer legitimacy on a fraudulent system. We are reviewing our options and will make this known in the coming days.”

The party also urged civil society and Nigerians to demand fairness and transparency in the electoral process.