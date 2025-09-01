ADC drags IGP before court for banning political gathering

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Shehu Bello, has dragged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police before a Federal High Court over alleged unlawful restrictions on political gatherings.

Bello filed an interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the police authorities from suspending, disrupting, or interfering with political meetings held in public places or hotels within the state.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Farouk Dikko, on Monday, the ADC chieftain explained that the suit became necessary following the Kaduna Police Command’s recent directive that political parties must obtain prior notice before convening meetings in public places, including hotels.

According to him, the order was unconstitutional and an infringement on the fundamental right of association guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“We are in court to seek protection for our democratic rights. The police have no constitutional powers to suspend political activities. Instead, their duty is to provide security and ensure such gatherings are peaceful,” he stated.

His counsel, Dikko, also stressed that the relief sought was to ensure a judicial pronouncement that would bar the police from overreaching their powers.

“The Constitution grants every Nigerian the right to freedom of assembly. What we seek is for the court to compel the police to respect this right and to provide adequate protection during political events rather than disrupt them,” Dikko said.

The move comes in the wake of a violent attack at an ADC gathering held recently at the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) hotel in Kaduna, where suspected thugs reportedly stormed the venue, leaving several members injured.