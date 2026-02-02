ADC denies forcing civil servants on membership registration

The African Development Congress, ADC, has dismissed rumours of the party pressurizing civil servants into its E-Registration exercise to become part of its members.

The ADC rebuffed the rumour alongside another stating an occurrence of terming it as a nonsensical allegation which is entirely baseless and false, as well as a ploy to cast a shadow over the cutting edge and path breaking digitization of its membership register.

The party stressed that no fewer than millions of people have registered as members voluntarily and enthusiastically, as well as many others willing to join the party which prompted the extension of registration process till February 8, 2026, as against the initial January 31 date.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Monday, the ADC expressed that the it is awash of the feeling of intimidation concerning the success of the registration exercise but stressed that the scenario cannot justify concocting the scenario in an attempt to mar the event.

“Terrified by massive All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration in the ongoing electronic-registration exercise, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has spewed a nonsensical allegation that civil servants were being pressured to participate in our Party’s E-Registration exercise.,” started the statement.

“That claim is entirely false and baseless, and seeks to cast a shadow over the cutting-edge and pathbreaking digitization of our Party’s membership register.

“Inspired by visible gains and impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda, millions of Nigerians have registered and continue to register, voluntarily and enthusiastically, as members of our Party, compelling our leadership to yield to popular demand to extend the period of registration from January 31 to February 8, 2026,” it reads in bit.

The party, however, stated that it will continue to fumble and peddle falsehood, as it remains focused on its onward march as a standard bearer of digital and democratic innovation.