ADC crisis deepens after Gombe chieftain declares self as chairman

The internal crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified after Deputy National Chairman of the party, Nafiu Gombe declared himself Interim National Chairman.

Gombe said the takeover was necessary after former leaders allegedly handed control of the ADC to non-members and political outsiders, further deepening the party’s ongoing leadership dispute.

He made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, describing the ongoing turmoil as an “unprecedented assault on democracy” allegedly orchestrated by what he called “political hooligans.”

“I, Honourable Nafiu Bala, a bonafide member and duly elected National Deputy Chairman of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), wish to draw the attention of the entire members of our party and Nigerians at large to the acts of political hooliganism being perpetrated by some individuals,” Gombe declared.

He accused former leaders of the party of neglecting their constitutional duties and ceding control of the ADC to influential outsiders with no genuine ties to the party.

“The idea of mortgaging the future of our great party by abdicating constitutional duties to outsiders who never belonged to the ADC is condemnable,” he said, adding that recent developments amounted to a “shoddily rehearsed political melodrama” aimed at orchestrating a total takeover of the party’s apparatus.

Gombe warned that unless the internal crisis is urgently addressed, the ADC risks descending into complete disarray.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to acknowledge the leadership change under his authority to preserve the party’s legal and constitutional framework.

“It gives us enormous pain to inundate you with these scandalous happenings in our party,” he said, “but we have been left with no other option in defence of our inalienable constitutional rights.”

Reaffirming his commitment to restoring internal democracy and constitutional order, Gombe noted that the party’s constitution clearly outlines the succession procedure in instances of leadership vacancy.

“In the circumstance and in furtherance of my constitutional mandate as the duly elected National Deputy Chairman, I now assume my constitutional duty and responsibility as the Interim National Chairman of our great party,” he said.

He concluded by urging INEC to “urgently take cognisance of this development,” while also warning that any continued disregard for the party’s constitutional order would be challenged in court.