ADC condemns Cross River Govt. for seizing workers’ PVC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Cross River State has accused the state government of directing civil servants across the 18 local government areas to surrender their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to their superiors.

The opposition party said the move, represents a deliberate attempt to undermine the sanctity of the electoral process and disenfranchise citizens, stressing that such action has no place in a democracy.

The allegation was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, James Otudor, who described the development as “unlawful, undemocratic, and a clear attempt to intimidate voters ahead of future elections.”

Otudor said the party was compelled to speak out because the alleged practice posed a grave danger to democracy.

“Reports have emerged that civil servants in various local government areas are being directed to submit their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to their superiors. This act is not only undemocratic but also a criminal offence under Nigerian law,” he stated.

The party warned that the PVC is the personal property of every eligible Nigerian voter and its seizure amounts to voter intimidation and electoral malpractice.

It cited Sections 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and association, and Section 14(2)(c), which affirms that sovereignty belongs to the people.

According to the statement, “Any attempt to seize, confiscate, or manipulate citizens’ PVCs amounts to voter intimidation, electoral malpractice, and a direct violation of the Electoral Act 2022. Such actions are punishable offences and a recipe for chaos.”

The ADC therefore called on the state government to immediately halt what it described as an unconstitutional directive, while urging workers and residents of Cross River to resist any attempt to strip them of their democratic rights.

It also assured citizens that the party would continue to “stand guard” over their freedoms and ensure no Nigerian is denied the right to freely choose their leaders through the ballot.