ADC condemns attack on Rivers party secretariat

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the recent attack on its party secretariat in Rivers State, calling it a dangerous assault on democracy and political tolerance in Nigeria.

The party alleged that suspected political thugs carried out the attack, setting the secretariat ablaze and destroying property, a development it said reflects a growing pattern of intimidation against opposition members.

Speaking on the incident on Friday, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi denounced the attack, stating that anyone who believes opposition parties can be cowed through arson, violence, or other criminal acts is profoundly mistaken.

He warned that those who resort to violence should not assume their targets are powerless or incapable of defending themselves.

Abdullahi emphasized that, while the ADC remains a peaceful, law-abiding political party committed to democratic principles and non-violent engagement, it will not remain silent in the face of aggression.

The party is determined to protect its members, supporters, and facilities, ensuring they are not easy prey for acts of political intimidation or thuggery.

According to the statement, “The African Democratic Congress (ADC) strongly condemns the criminal attack on our party secretariat in Ubima, which was burnt to the ground last night by thugs loyal to the ruling party.

“This fire is not only an attack on the ADC as a political party, but also a direct assault on democracy, political tolerance, and the constitutional rights of Nigerians to freely associate and participate in the democratic process.

“This latest incident is part of a disturbing pattern of intimidation and violence against our party and its members. Just a few days ago, ADC members were shot at during a political gathering.”