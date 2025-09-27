ADC coalition collapsing on its contradictions

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the leadership challenges confronting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as necessary considering that the new coalition allegedly makes promises that were not realistic.

It stated that the opposition party which pride itself as the platform to address Nigeria challenges in a clear sweep does have the shared vision, ideology, or leadership that can assist it to achieve what the ADC had anchored its campaign on.

The Lagos APC said: “What Nigerians are witnessing is the natural consequence of opportunistic alliances formed only to grab power, not to serve the people. Our people say, “When there is no honor among thieves, the loot scatters quickly.”

In a statement released on Saturday, the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, stressed that while President Bola Tinubu, who would be the APC candidate for the 2027 poll, is focused on instituting reforms that will aid revenue growth, and building a lasting legacy, the opposition is busy jostling for relevance.

“To make matters worse, most of the ADC’s known leaders can be accused of political bigamy – maintaining their membership of different political parties while attempting to consummate an unholy wedlock with the latest flirt in town. In the immortal words of the late Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, this is nothing short of “confusion break bone.”

“We are also amused by the ADC’s latest directive to its missing members who are still officially members of rival parties to quit immediately. The truth is simply that these so-called members are already having a re-think about their association with this group of political jobbers and have wisely become hesitant about embarking on a journey to nowhere.

“The recent by-elections that saw APC sweep to victory nationwide were already a referendum on the Tinubu administration. The electorate has spoken loudly, choosing performance and stability over confusion and disunity.

“We can only pity the ADC and its co-travelers, who are proving once again that they are not ready for the responsibilities of governance. Nigerians deserve a credible opposition that engages with ideas, not a collapsing circus of serial defectors bound together only by frustration and bitterness.

“The truth remains: 2027 is not about ADC’s survival but about consolidating the gains of the Tinubu era. And by every indication—economic, political, and electoral – the APC is the only party standing firmly with the Nigerian people.

“The ADC’s implosion is no surprise. It is simply the law of nature catching up with a party that was never destined to last”.