ADC coalition and the old wine in broken bottle

Nigerians are now wiser than before. They’ve seen this movie and tricks before only now, the actors are older, more bitter, and even less believable.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), rebranded as a “coalition of opposition forces,” was unveiled with fanfare on July 2nd, 2025. But beneath the noisy rhetoric and political stagecraft lies a disappointing truth: this coalition is not about rescuing Nigeria.

It is about self-deceit, a picture of rescuing the political careers of men and women who lost relevance and popularity and are now hungry to claw their way back into power by any means.

Led by former Senate President David Mark, a man who once symbolized establishment politics, the ADC coalition is a Frankenstein of former power-brokers, failed gubernatorial aspirants, retired lawmakers, and political desperadoes. These are not visionaries. These are veterans of Nigeria’s political rot repackaged in new logos and empty promises.

The speech at the unveiling made no mention of clear-cut policy alternatives. No economic strategy, No ideological compass, Just empty speeches aimed at President Bola Tinubu and administration a man whose policies, while controversial, have brought no measurable gains in stabilizing Nigeria’s macroeconomic landscape.

What exactly is the ADC offering Nigerians aside from recycled outrage and anti-Tinubu sloganeering?

Let’s be honest: coalitions in Nigeria have historically been vehicles of convenience, not conviction. And this one is no different. The same men who once looted Nigeria blind now expect us to trust them with a “rescue mission”? They want us to forget the roles they played in the very mess we’re trying to clean up?

This isn’t a coalition. It’s a reunion of political opportunists, a caucus of disillusioned elites cloaking their vendetta in the language of democracy.

If anything, this coalition proves one thing: the old guard hasn’t learned a thing. And Nigerians, tired but wiser, are unlikely to hand them the keys again.