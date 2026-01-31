ADC accuses NASS of sabotaging electoral reforms ahead 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the National Assembly of deliberately stalling critical electoral reforms, warning that continued delays in passing the 2025 Electoral Bill could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

ADC said the prolonged inaction by the APC-dominated National Assembly has raised serious suspicions of a calculated attempt to frustrate amendments designed to strengthen the integrity of future elections.

According to the ADC, several proposed changes to the Electoral Act 2022 introduce new compliance and eligibility requirements that political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must fully understand and implement well ahead of the next election cycle.

In a press statement released on Saturday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, it warned that delaying the passage of the bill leaves little or no room for adequate preparation, increasing the risk of confusion, non-compliance and legal disputes.

The ADC noted that unclear or hastily implemented electoral guidelines could become “booby traps” for opposition parties, while also placing INEC under undue pressure to issue comprehensive rules within an already shrinking timeframe.

Citing the law, the party pointed to the existing legal requirement for INEC to publish election notices at least 360 days before a general election, stressing that time is already running out for effective planning and compliance ahead of 2027.

“The failure to pass this bill promptly does not only endanger political parties, but also weakens INEC’s capacity to deliver credible elections,” the statement said.

The party warned that any further postponement of the Electoral Bill risks eroding public confidence in the democratic process and could pave the way for another contentious election cycle.

Calling for urgent action, the ADC urged the National Assembly to pass the bill without further delay and transmit it for presidential assent, insisting that Nigeria cannot afford another flawed or acrimonious election.

The party also appealed to civil society organisations, international partners and other political parties committed to democratic accountability to pressure the National Assembly to act swiftly, warning that the absence of key electoral safeguards poses a serious threat to the integrity of the 2027 general elections.