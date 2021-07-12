Adamawa records over 25 rape cases in 6months

Atleast 25 rape and defilement cases involving 16 minors and nine adults were said to have been recorded within six months across Adamawa State.

The rape and defilement cases were reported to have been recorded between January and June 2021 and that the perpetrators resided within the victims’ neighbourhood.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the spokesman for the Nigerian Police, Adamawa Command, Suleiman Nguroje, on Monday, told newsmen that all the suspected rapists, who were well known by the victims, had been charged to court.

Nguroje advised parents and caregivers to take good care of their children, especially the girl-child, and to shield them from rapists.

The police spokesman, meanwhile, warned those engaged in such dastardly acts to stop, saying any person caught would face the full wrath of the law.

